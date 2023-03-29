Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 29, 2023 – Pastor Ab Isong has shared an edited photo of Blessing CEO in which her one-legged outfit was covered with Catholic Women Organization (CWO) wrapper.

“If we decide to cover each other’s nakedness, the world will be a better place.”

“No one knew Saul will become Apostle Paul someday,” the Akwa Ibom pastor captioned the post.

The bold outfit has elicited varying reactions since she posted the photos on her social media pages.

See what he shared