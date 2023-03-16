Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 16, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has today issued a presser after President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, vowed to deal with Raila ruthlessly for organising mass protests in Nairobi on Monday next week.

Raila has been saying that he is organising mass protests to force Ruto’s Government to reduce the high cost of living in the country.

However, speaking on Wednesday, Ruto and Gachagua vowed to deal with Raila Odinga without mercy if he tries to break the law on that day of mass protests.

Ruto and Gachagua’s remarks have been interpreted as threatening Raila with assassination and this has forced the Orange Party to issue a statement.

Addressing a Press Conference at Parliament Buildings on Thursday, ODM top honchos led by Nairobi Senator, Edwin Sifuna, said should Raila get a cold from today up to to Monday, they will squarely blame Ruto and Gachagua.

“Should Raila Odinga so much as catch a cold on Monday, the person to be held responsible is none other than Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua,” Sifuna told journalists

