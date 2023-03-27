Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday March 27, 2023 – Clergywoman, Laurie Idahosa, has spoken about some of the indices that show that a man is in love with a woman.

Taking to her handle, Mrs. Idahosa stated that if a man protects his woman, cares for her, introduces her to his family and friends, plans his future with her in it, and at the same time sends her good morning and good night messages, that man is in love.

Do you agree? See her tweet below

