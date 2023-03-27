Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 27, 2023 – Muslim for Human Rights (MUHURI) has questioned Police Inspector General (IG) Japhet Koome’s decision to recall the security detail of select Azimio leaders.

In an emotional letter, MUHURI, through former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, noted that the IG had erred.

MUHURI further remarked that IG Koome would be blamed for any chaos that would be witnessed during the Monday demonstrations.

“IG Koome, at a press briefing on Sunday, March 26, revealed that he had recalled the police officers guarding the Azimio leaders.”

“Koome should know that it is the right of every Kenyan to get security and protection from the police. It is not a favour but a right,” a letter from MUHURI read in part.

The Mutunga-led rights group regretted what it termed as police taking sides on matters of public interest.

“We are seriously disturbed by the character of the Inspector General who has taken sides in a matter of national and public interest, and a matter as critical as security,” Mutunga stated.

The organisation, therefore, urged the police force to remain neutral on the issue of demonstrations.

“The IG should know that the National Police Service is an independent constitutional body mandated by the people of Kenya through the Constitution to protect and provide security and serve all Kenyans equally,” Koome was urged.

MUHURI noted that Koome would be blamed for any loss of life or destruction of property witnessed during the planned demonstrations.

“IG Koome will be held responsible and accountable for any life lost in the demonstrations tomorrow (today).

“The police must protect the lives and property of all Kenyans. We call for professionalism from the police and peaceful protests from Kenyans,” the letter stated.

Koome yesterday acknowledged that he had withdrawn security for Azimio politicians, among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST