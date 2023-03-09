Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Aderoju Dave Adewuyi has said that women who are not in the mood to have sex with their husbands should leave the marriage so their house girls can take over.

Mr. Adewuyi, who stated this in a Facebook group on Wednesday, said if a sex worker “can tackle 10 men in a day’ then there is no reason a woman should not always be in a mood to have sex with her husband.

“LISTEN EVERYONE. AM VERY SORRY FOR THIS COMMENT BUT THAT IS THE TRUTH. IF A HOUSEWIFE VALUE HERSELF SHE WILL BE VALUED. BUT VERY MANY OF THEM DIDN’T VALUE THEM SELF AT ALL. FOR EXAMPLE, WHAT IS THE MEANING OF, AM NOT IN THE MOOD? IN MARRIAGE? IF ASHAWO CAN TACKLE TEN MEN TO SATISFACTION IN A DAY. YOU HAVE NO EXCUSE. SO GET OUT OF THAT MARRIAGE FOR THE HOUSE HELP THAT IS READY TO TAKE OVER FROM YOU. LET NO LADY COME AFTER ME. BCOZ. I GO SHOCK YOU OOO.” he wrote