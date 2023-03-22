Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 March 2023 – Popular media personality turned MCA Davidson Ngibuini alias DNG and his wife Fiona James have broken up.

Fiona took to her Instagram stories and clarified that they are no longer together.

She accused DNG of being a serial cheat, adding that she regrets not listening to the public, including her friends and family members, when she fell in love with him.

Fiona said she was naïve and stupid when she got married to DNG.

She knew his true colours after they settled down.

He reportedly made her life a living hell for the past five years that they have been together.

Fiona further claims that DNG has the habit of using and dumping women before he moves on to the next one.

She stated that she is done with him and warned ladies not to fall into his trap.

Below are screenshots of her Instagram posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.