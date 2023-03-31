Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 31 March 2023 – A young man was shot dead by rogue police officers during the chaotic Azimio demos that rocked part of Embakasi on Monday.

The deceased man’s sister emotionally mourned him on social media revealing she had sent him to Kiamaiko to buy meat.

Sadly, he died on the spot after police fired live bullets to disperse protesters.

She regrets sending her younger brother to buy meat amid the chaos.

Check out her emotional post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.