Friday, March 3, 2023 – A mother shared a video on social media chasing her two little sons from the living room where they were watching TV and dancing to music early in the morning.

She switched off the TV while they were busy enjoying music and ordered them to leave the living room and clean their rooms upstairs.

“Go up and clean your rooms. Am I raising jobless sons”? the woman was heard lamenting as she instructed her sons to go upstairs and clean their rooms.

Many people found the kids’ reactions funny.

However, some called out the woman and said she is too harsh on her little kids

Watch the video.

