Thursday March 30, 2023 – A man identified as Sunday Enejo, begged a Customary Court not to grant his wife divorce until she swears before ‘Aniku’ (a holistic deity) that she was not engaged in an extramarital affair.

His wife, Rose, a businesswoman, in her divorce petition alleged that Enejo was a violent man and constantly beat her.

However, Enejo refused to grant Rose the divorce until she swears before ‘Aniku.’

“I will not grant my wife divorce until she follows me to the village to swear before “Aniku” that she is not having an extramarital affair.” he told the court.

The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the matter until April 4, 2023, for a hearing.