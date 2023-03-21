Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – President William Ruto has affirmed that he will not condone impunity in the country.

This is in reference to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s massive protests that brought Nairobi and other parts of the country to a standstill.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, where he witnessed the swearing-in of Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, Ruto said that Kenya would be governed by the rule of law and everyone must operate within the Constitution.

“Nothing extra-legal will be part of what we do as a Nation. As we enjoy our rights as individuals, we must be careful to ensure that we do not trample on the rights of others,” the Head of State affirmed.

This comes even as his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, pleaded with Raila to call off future protests, saying the country lost a whopping Sh2 billion during yesterday’s protests.

Nonetheless, the President noted that he was confident that Mr. Mose would offer leadership based on his experience, knowledge, and understanding of the law.

He asked the Solicitor General to champion for an appropriate legal framework that will enhance Kenya’s Global Competitiveness.

“Provide leadership and ensure that the Government gets the right legal guidance to discharge its mandate.

“It is our commitment to ensure that we attract as much foreign direct investment as possible. We want to borrow less and do more for the country,” Ruto stated.

