Saturday, March 11, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed calls by President William Ruto’s UDA to dissolve his ANC Party to join UDA if he wants to continue enjoying his position.

Ruto, through UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, had told Mudavadi, Speaker Moses Wetangula and others to either fold their small parties and join UDA, or resign from their positions.

However, speaking yesterday, Mudavadi dismissed the calls for merger of affiliate parties within the Kenya Kwanza coalition as a non-issue.

According to Mudavadi, the government was focused on addressing pressing issues.

Besides, the former ANC party leader stated that there were laws clearly stipulated in the 2010 Constitution that allowed parties to exist independently and had structures.

“There are democratic processes rooted in the constitution to guide such a process if it becomes necessary.”

“We have the drought and are dealing with the pending bills. The issue of the merger is at the bottom of priority,” Mudavadi added.

On march 5, ANC held a crisis meeting following demands from President William Ruto’s UDA for a merger of all affiliate parties.

ANC stated that the party would not dissolve into UDA, adding that they had a huge stake in the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

“I want to make it clear that the Amani party is not going to fold. We are an independent party which is part of the Kenya Kwanza coalition. That discussion is not important now,” party leader Governor Issa Timamy stated.

