Friday, March 24, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has dashed the hopes for a handshake between him and President William Ruto for things to return to normalcy.

This is after he vowed never to shake Ruto’s hands, saying he is illegitimately in office.

According to Raila, the Kenya Kwanza government’s claims that Azimio is pushing for a handshake are unfounded and false.

“Kenya Kwanza has continued to claim that all we are looking for is a handshake. We emphatically refute this unfounded rumour. This is an insult to the intelligence of Kenyans. We will not participate in a handshake with an illegitimate regime,” he added.

Raila’s rebuttal comes in the wake of Catholic Bishops advising him to seek alternative avenues for voicing his grievances.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, the bishops appealed to President Ruto and Raila to consider dialogue as a means to end the current stalemate.

“Our answer to the clergy on our protests is found in the bible and we are looking for the truth on the election server, lowering the cost of living, cancelling the appointment of 50 CAS and reinstating ‘Cherera Four’,” Raila said.

At the same time, Raila promised the mother of all protests come next week, appealing to his supporters to turn up in large numbers on Monday- albeit peacefully.

“We call upon all patriotic Kenyans to come out in large numbers for the mother of all demonstrations in Nairobi on Monday (March 27), and to do so peacefully,” Raila said.

