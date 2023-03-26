Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 26, 2023 – President William Ruto has asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to stop disrupting the country and instead face him to address his plight.

The Head of State said the protests by opposition leaders were affecting innocent people, ruining businesses and the country’s economy.

Speaking at Getacho primary school where the homecoming ceremony for Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu was held, Ruto directed security officers to protect people’s lives and properties.

“I defeated you. You do not want to face me. You are contemptuous and causing problems to innocent people like touts, matatu operators and ‘mama mbogas’,” Ruto said.

“I will wait for you in 2027. I would have organized to defeat you,” Ruto added.

The country’s first-in-command asserted that nobody was licensed to terrorize Kenyans and destroy their properties. He stressed that the country has laws and a constitution that governs it.

While insisting that Raila should stop disturbing innocent Kenyans with protests, Ruto affirmed that he was prepared to face Raila in the next elections.

He noted that he will not allow Raila to bother him as he did with late presidents – Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki.

