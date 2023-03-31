Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday March 31, 2023 – Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra, has revealed that he cried in his car following France’s loss to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup Final in Qatar.

The former French international was overcome with emotions and experienced deep ‘pain’ after the defeat, as Albiceleste won the trophy on penalties.

Four months after the defeat, Evra opened up to RMC about the toll the result took on him.

‘I watched the match live, and I cried. I did not expect it. I tell you the truth, I went to my car and I cried.

‘For three days, I was in pain,’ the defender added. ‘And I said to myself, “Patrice, I know you love the France team”… but it hurt me so much.

‘And then, frankly, hats off to the France team,’ Evra finished, lauding Les Bleus’ achievement of reaching the final and challenging for a second consecutive World Cup.

The pundit went on to praise France’s star man in the final, Mbappe, whose performance was barely believable in the face of his team’s defeat.

‘You score a hat-trick, three goals in the final, and you don’t win the final,’ Evra said with disbelief. ‘You see, it was incredible!’

After Argentina’s strong first-half showing, Evra added that he thought: ‘That’s it.’

The first half, he noted, was ‘c***.’

‘And then you come back, two by two – and then after you lose. There was too much emotion, too much emotion.’