Friday, March 10, 2023 – Toolz Oniru-Demiren has recalled her worst heartbreak and how it took her one year to heal.

The media personality, who is happily married with two kids, disclosed this in an Instagram post on Friday when she asked how long it takes for men to get over heartbreaks.

“It took me over a year to heal from my worst heartbreak…don’t even remember much from that period, just that everything was dark. I’m not being dramatic, I was served a 5 dish premium breakfast. Is it the same for guys? Or do you guys just hold in your feelings, and decide to spread terror and wickedness to womankind globally??”