Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday March 17, 2023 – Billionaire businesswoman and philanthropist, Apostle Folorunsho Alakija, has said she wanted to study law but her father advised her to become a secretary instead, because investing in her career would be a waste of resources as she would change her name after marriage.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, March 17, Alakija wrote;

“Growing up as a girl, I dreamt of becoming a lawyer, but my father had other plans for me. He insisted that I become a secretary instead, despite having the means to support my aspirations. His reasoning was that I would eventually get married and change my last name, making any investment in my career a waste of resources.”

Sadly, my experience is not unique. Women around the world continue to face obstacles and discrimination, depriving them of the opportunity to fulfill their potential. But this must change.

‘It is high time that society recognizes the immense value and contributions that women bring. Women are hardworking, possess the necessary skills, and have invaluable assets that can significantly benefit society. Yet, they often face unequal opportunities and discrimination compared to their male counterparts.

“As a woman who has experienced discrimination first-hand, I urge you to join me in calling for change. Let us empower ourselves and each other to break free from limiting beliefs and expectations. In my book, Folorunso Alakija Speaks, I share my thoughts on how women can shift their mindset from being part of the pack to leading it. I encourage every woman to read it and take action to make a difference in their life and the lives of others.

“As we celebrate women this month, let us acknowledge their achievements and commit to supporting and empowering them. Together, we can create a world where every woman has the opportunity to pursue their dreams and reach their full potential.”