Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Phyna has said she wants her old life back after receiving a hate mail from someone online.

The Big Brother season 7 winner shared the mail she received and pleaded with trolls to stop sending her death threats with fake accounts.

She added that she thought Big Brother was just a game and she apologised if she has hurt anyone.

Look