Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, March 25, 2023 – Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi has stunned Kenyans after he confessed that he voted for President William Ruto and not Raila Odinga as many thought, considering that he was elected on an ODM ticket.

Speaking in Kisii County, Kibagendi told Ruto not to bother about Raila Odinga and his demos, saying the protests will never happen in Kisii.

He noted that he has never trusted Raila and that his heart has always been with Ruto.

Kibagendi said he will work with the president in delivering his development projects, adding that he should remember his constituency in issuing development projects.

“Rais unajua mimi ni mtu yako ya mkono. Unajua ata kama nilichaguliwa kwa ile upande ingine, kura yangu ikifunguliwa kwa ballot box itapatikana nilipigia wewe Kura,” he said.

The revelations come even as the President is on a 3-day tour of the Kisii region.

Kibagendi served as the director of Youth Affairs in the Office of Deputy President under Ruto then, before resigning to vie for the Kitutu Chache South MP seat ahead of the 2022 elections.

He was to vie on the UDA ticket but a fallout with South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro saw him quit UDA and join the ODM party.

He won the seat and succeeded Richard Onyonka, who declined to defend the seat as trained his guns on the Senate seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST