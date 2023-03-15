Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 15, 2023 – A video of a young man at one of the international airports demanding to fly out of the country without being in possession of a valid passport has made the rounds on social media.

The security men at the entrance of the airport took time to record as they interrogated the man.

According to the man, he is a Jehovah’s witness and he has faith in Jehovah that he will be able to fly to the US or Canada to go see his brothers.

According to him, he tore his passport and believes that Jehovah God will help him.

The end of the video did not show how the man made his way back home after he was denied access to the airport.