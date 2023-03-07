Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – An ardent supporter of Raila Odinga and Azimio political outfit was arrested and charged in court for allegedly insulting President William Ruto, and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua and daring police officers to arrest him.

Shandrack Omondi Orwa, popularly known as Omosh, was charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace contrary to Section 95 (1) (b).

He reportedly shouted and uttered the words, “Maandamano tutaenda…makarao ni wachache wataumia serious (we’ll demonstrate… there are very few police officers… they will get hurt)” to police officers who were patrolling Jacaranda Grounds, where members of Bunge La Mwananchi converge.

He was also charged with taking part in an unlawful assembly contrary to Section 79 of the penal code after attending a Bunge La Mwananchi meeting at the grounds on March 3 this year.

On the said day, he allegedly incited members of the public to cause violence against the police officers patrolling the grounds by threatening to stone them.

He is said to have used words that are demeaning to the presidency particularly to President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua –in a way likely to cause a breach of peace.

After leaving Jacaranda Grounds, he headed to his house but police officers followed and arrested him.

He was escorted to Kayole police station.

Officials of the Bunge La Mwananchi who recorded their statements with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the matter told the detectives that Omosh is their member but they never gave him the mandate to incite members of the public and insult the President and his deputy.

He begged for forgiveness from DCI officers who interrogated him and said that he regretted the words that he used against, the president, his deputy and the police.

He denied the charges before Makadara Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia.

He was released on a bond of Sh50,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000.

The case will be mentioned on June 5 before the hearing starts on July 17 this year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.