Thursday March 30, 2023 – Hollywood actress, Sharon Stone has revealed she earned way less than Michael Douglas, her co-star in hit movie, ‘Basic Instinct’.

Speaking on the groundbreaking film, at the New York Women In Film & Television’s 43rd annual Muse Awards launch,Stone said she got shortchanged as she only made $500,000 for the 1992 sex thriller.

“Michael Douglas made $14 million. Now, I was new. I was new and he was a very big star,” she told the crowd of mostly female film and TV execs on Wednesday, March 29.

Stone also explained how she faced disrespect from a line producer on the Paul Verhoeven-directed project, who kept mistakenly referring to her as Karen throughout the “entirety of the film.”

“Even at the Governor’s Ball [after the Oscars], he still called me ‘Karen!’ And, I carried that humiliation really deeply within me — even though my name wasn’t on the poster,” she said.

Stone was honored at the event with eight other women, including “The Piano Lesson” star Danielle Brooks, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Janet Yang, “Slumdog Millionaire” star Freida Pinto and Sandra Lee.

The room erupted in applause when Stone shared a story from the recent Vanity Fair Oscar party about how her friend, “Sarah Paulson said to me, ‘Why is everybody so mad at you?’”

“I think you all know why everyone’s so mad at me,” she told the crowd.

“Thank you,” she quipped before taking credit for being one of the few women, “who said that beautiful word ‘no,’ so the rest of us could say yes,” she said.