Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday March 17, 2023 – Kiddwaya has shared intimate photos with this girlfriend as they vacation in Marbella, Spain.

The former Big Brother reality star is dating videographer and fitness expert, Laura Dirtu.

He shared photos of Laura in a red two-piece bikini cozying up to him for a kiss.

In other photos, Kiddwaya is seen carrying Laura in his arms.

“I love me enough for the both of us,” he captioned the photos.