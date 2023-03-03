Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 3, 2023 – A Facebook user, Michael Williams, has admitted that his marriage ended due to his ‘weak fleshly desires.”

According to the post he shared on Wednesday, March 1, his wife left him after he suffered a stroke in March 2020.

“I lost my wife due to my weak fleshly desires, pushed her right out of my life. I thought I wanted to be single but after having a stroke in March of twenty twenty she decided to get out of the relationship but I caused it all. I don’t blame anyone but myself and I acknowledge it I was wrong , I’m just wanting to know should I pick up the pieces or leave them where they lay?? Yes I love this woman my wife.” he wrote.