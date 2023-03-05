Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 05 March 2023 – The mother of popular social media guru Arthur Mandela alias Xtian Dela has sent an emotional appeal to her son after he cut communication and blocked her.

Speaking in an emotional interview, Xtian’s mother, Reverend Naomi Nyogesa, said she last spoke to him in 2019.

She recounted how she watched her son build his brand, only for him to detach from his family.

Even his siblings have tried to reach out to him in vain.

She explained that trouble started when she raised concerns about Xtian’s lifestyle.

She was saddened to see him with tattoos and when she questioned him, he cut communication and disappeared.

Ms. Nyogesa recently tried to reach out to her son through his baby mama Fatma Banj, asking him to visit the family for an urgent matter.

However, her efforts bore no fruits.

She added that even relatives in their extended family had raised concerns about his whereabouts after he missed key family functions.

He has never introduced his baby mama and kid to any of his family members.

Xtian’s mother said she resorted to sending a public appeal to him after she tried to reach out to him in vain.

Watch the video of her emotional interview.

Xtian Dela (Arthur Mandela Nyongesa), please call me – His mother begs him pic.twitter.com/F9YujvA4Ft — DAILY POST (@TheKenyanPost) March 5, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST.