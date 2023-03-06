Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 March 2023 – Disgraced social media influencer, Xtian Dela, has opened up about battling mental health after his mother alleged that he has not spoken to her in four years.

Taking to his Twitter account, Xtian revealed that he had attempted suicide twice.

He lamented that Kenya has the worst social media bullies on earth.

He has been on social media for 16 years but it did not click in his mind that a time will come when he would attempt to end his life due to endless cyberbullying.

“I have TRIED to KILL myself TWO times. 16 YEARS on Social Media, I NEVER thought it would CONSUME my Mental Health. Kenya has the WORST Social Media BULLIES on Earth. It’s ALWAYS “Fun” until Someone like Xtian Dela actually KILLS themselves,” he tweeted.

Xtian has been trending after his mother accused him of detaching himself from his family members.

He has reportedly blocked all his close family members, including his own mother and siblings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.