Friday, March 31, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has defiantly reiterated that his protests against President William Ruto’s government will continue as planned despite the State declaring them illegal.

Raila has directed his supporters to take to the streets twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, in protest of President William Ruto’s government and the high cost of living being experienced across the country.

Speaking in Imara Daima, Nairobi, yesterday when he addressed protestors in the city estate, Raila noted that Kenyans have reached a point of no return and that neither he nor his supporters will call off the demos even if it means butting heads with authorities.

“Nipigwe teke, nitupiwe teargas, nitupiwe maji au nifungwe pingu, sitarudi nyuma. Nipelekwe jela na hata Ruto apinge sisi, hatutarudi nyuma,” Raila stated.

According to the Opposition leader, he and his supporters are true Kenyan patriots who will vehemently continue protesting until the issues affecting the common mwananchi are addressed by the State.

“Sisi si wendawazimu, na sisi si wajinga, ilhali sisi ni Wakenya wazalendo wanaotaka Kenya ikombolewe. Tunataka Kenya ibadilike na Wakenya wasidhulumiwe. Pia tunataka mabadiliko ya kikatiba na server ifunguliwe,” said Raila.

Yesterday marked the third edition of the anti-government protests following Monday’s and last week’s demos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.