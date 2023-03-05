Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 05 March 2023 – Disgraced social media guru Xtian Dela was reportedly a bully in high school.

According to his former schoolmate at Moi High School Kabarak, he used to bully other students when he was a dorm captain.

The former schoolmate recalled that when he joined Form 1, Dela bullied him.

He would order Form 1 students to do frog jumps in the dormitory and mercilessly bully them.

The disgruntled former schoolmate described Xtian as psycho, adding that he traumatized him to no end and made him hate school.

Check out the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.