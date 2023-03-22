Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 21, 2023 – Controversial clergyman, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Prophet Odumeje has said that he has completed his work on earth and will die soon.

Vanguard reports that the founder of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry said this during service in the church where he told his congregation that it was time for him to go.

According to the publication, Odumeje fondly called Indaboski, said he had a heart-to-heart talk with his first son, David, and informed him that his last days in the world are near.

He told the boy to prepare to be the man of the house who will take care of his siblings and mother when he (Odumeje) is gone.

“I have called my little son, King David, and I told him that very soon, I, your father will leave.”

“You must take care of your brothers and your mother.”

“I came to this world for a purpose, and that purpose has been fulfilled.”

“I have finished my earthly ministry, and I will leave soon,” he said.