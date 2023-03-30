Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 29, 2023 – Canadian actor, Keanu Reeves has recalled the awkward moment he filmed a sex scene with director Eli Roth’s wife Lorenza Izzo while he watched.

The John Wick star, 58, shared the awkward moment during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, after they co-starred in the 2015 thriller Knock Knock.

In the film, Keanu plays a man who is seduced by two mysterious young women (played by Lorenza and Ana De Armas), before being pulled into a deadly game of cat-and-mouse when they turn on him.

During the film, Keanu’s character gets dragged into a threesome with the two women, and The Matrix star admitted it was briefly awkward filming the scenes with Lorenza, given her then-husband Eli was directing the film.

When asked if he found the scenes uncomfortable to film, Keanu said: ‘Not for me Jimmy.’

He added that he originally found the moment ‘weird,’ but worked with Eli to try and ease and outward tension during filming.

‘Eli created a great situation of trust and rehearsals, but eventually, you have to get naked and simulate and do…’ Keanu told Jimmy.

Mimicking a sinister voice, he added: ‘I wasn’t that guy who was like, ”Hey Eli your wife is hot”…you know like every day like, ”I can’t wait for this sex scene Lorenza looks amazing today”.’

Keanu then thanked director Eli and the film’s producers for their support during the awkward moment in filming.

Lorenza went on to divorce Eli in 2019 after five years of marriage.