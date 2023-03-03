Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 3, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo has denied the claim by a married Venezuelan influencer that they both had sex last year, describing it as ‘’completely false.”

The blogger, identified only as Georgilaya, claims Ronaldo cheated on his long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, who he has two children with, in a hotel room in Portugal on March 25 last year.

Georgilaya claimed Ronaldo sent her a text and invited her to his hotel room after she posed for selfies with Ronaldo and his Portuguese teammates, reports The Sun.

She said: ‘When I read the message, I thought that if I went there we would just talk, get to know each other better, maybe I could get some more photos. I didn’t think that, in that situation, there would be sex. The fact is, it happened.’

‘It was consented on my part, but despite that, I felt manipulated, by the fame and power of Cristiano Ronaldo.’

Ronaldo’s spokesperson said the claims were ‘false and defamatory’.

Georgilaya claims she slept with Ronaldo at the Solverde hotel in Vila Nova de Gaia, northern Portugal, while the Portugal captain was training with his teammates for the Qatar World Cup.

She claims Ronaldo, who has been with his model girlfriend Rodriguez for nearly six years, invited her up to room 312 where they had consensual sex. But Georgilaya said she felt ‘used’ afterwards. Ronaldo has denied these claims.

On her Instagram account, Georgilaya has saved a series of photos of herself with Ronaldo under a folder called: ‘Christiano Ronaldo’. Ronaldo was pictured with his arm around a smiling Georgilaya in two photographs.

Georgilaya also posted pictures of herself wearing a Manchester United shirt with Ronaldo’s name on it as she watched the footballer play in the Portugal v Macedonia World Cup Qualifier match. In every photograph, she tagged Ronaldo.

After making the allegations, Georgilaya denied she has made the claim to get more followers on Instagram.

‘I have made it clear, I’m not crazy, nor hungry [for fame]. I already had followers. Be careful with that. I already had followers,’ she said on her Instagram story.

Georgilaya complained that social media users had been commenting on her Instagram posts, which feature her wearing lacy underwear, with derogatory statements.

‘And not any less important, I am not less of a woman than anybody for appearing with few clothes in the photo, to start,’ she said. ‘Many Portuguese have offended me and written horrible comments on my photos.’

Ronaldo has previously been accused of raping US citizen Kathryn Mayorga in a hotel room in 2009 and then paying her $375,000 in hush money.

The case was thrown out in June last year by US Judge Jennifer Dorsey who said that Mayorga’s lawyer had shown ‘bad faith’ and relied on leaked documents.

Ronaldo, now on a $205 million-a-year deal with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, has always denied raping Mayorga, 40, in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009 and insisted they had consensual sex. Police have never brought any charges.

Judge Dorsey said that dismissing a case outright with no option to file it again is a severe sanction, but that Ronaldo had been harmed by the conduct of the woman’s lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall.