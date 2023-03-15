Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 15, 2023 – Big Brother star, Tolani Baj has shared one of her turnoffs in a guy while at the club.

The reality show star in the tweet she shared, said she gets turned off when a guy dances in the club.

Tolani added that such men should learn how to sit down and pretend they are “big boys”.

She tweeted;

“I get turned off when a guy dances in the club. Like sit down and pretend to be a big boy.”