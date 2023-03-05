Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 5, 2023 – Umar Sani, a young man who married two wives on the same day, has said he feels like he is in paradise.

Mr. Sani, got married to Safina and Maryam on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Speaking to a local online newspaper, Tsalle Dayya, the excited groom said his new brides are understanding.

“I feel as if I have been given a space in paradise, I’m extremely grateful to Allah and my joy is immeasurable. I thank God I’m happily married to two brides. Both of them are understanding, and I’m grateful for that. A lot of people have thought there would be issues from either of them, but God in his wisdom, has made things perfect,” he said.

Mr. Umar revealed that his decision was inspired by his polygamous family background.

“Since I was 10, I saw my father having four wives and I saw the way they lived peacefully. I made a promise to myself that I would marry more than one wife if I had my way, or marry three or four same day,”

Although he said his parents were surprised by the decision, they never stopped him from fulfilling his dreams.

“My parents were surprised because even my father didn’t marry two wives on the same day. But they didn’t oppose it. The most important thing for us right now is to have a peaceful home,” he added.

