Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Kipruto Arap Kirwa, has said he doesn’t trust Kenya’s Judiciary.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, Kirwa said that he hopes the Judiciary won’t throw away Azimio La Umoja Coalition’s request of opening the IEBC servers.

“I no longer trust the Judiciary, I trusted it for the short period that David Maraga was Chief Justice and Justice Willy Mutunga, but now I highly doubt it,” Kirwa said.

“We may need to take another case to court for the specific purpose of opening servers, we hope the regime of the day will not put the Judiciary into some kind of state capture that the case will be thrown away as hot air.”

He added that the integrity of IEBC should not be hindered by anybody since it is an independent electoral agency.

“IEBC ought to be an independent institution to the extent that no regime ought to interfere with the processes that they are undertaking,” Kirwa said.

This comes after Raila Odinga ordered President William Ruto to open the IEBC servers and an audit be conducted by a reputable firm on the August 9 presidential votes cast.

The Kenyan DAILY POST