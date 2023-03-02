Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 2, 2023 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has finally come clean on why he snubbed Raila Odinga’s Sunday protest rally against President William Ruto in Trans Nzoia.

This is after ODM Deputy Party Leader and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya put him and other Azimio governors on notice over their continued defiance by not showing up for anti-government protests in the respective counties.

However, Natembeya has downplayed Oparanya’s threats, saying he was too busy attending to his constituents and could not attend Raila’s rally.

Besides, he said, he has no time for Raila Odinga’s rallies against President Ruto. According to him, he does not report to Raila and therefore the Azimio leader will not dictate to him what to do.

“Nobody will come to dictate to us, not even Raila Odinga. I don’t think its time for politics now. We should now work for the people who elected us,” Natembeya stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST