Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah had a rough time on Citizen TV yesterday after he was put in his place by news anchor Waihiga Mwaura.

The drama started after Mwaura interjected the MP while he was making his point, something that seemingly irked him.

Waihiga had asked Ichung’wah to provide evidence that former President Uhuru Kenyatta financed the Raila Odinga’s Azimio protests as he had insinuated.

However, Ichung’wah told off Mwaura, saying if Uhuru had an issue with his remarks, he has the right to take him to court.

He went on to tell Mwaura that he did not tell him that he will be pinning him for evidence on questions he would ask.

“Has Uhuru Kenyatta told you that he has a problem with me saying he is the financer? Why are you speaking for him? You should have told me that you were coming to interview me on evidence base interrogation,” the MP lamented.

However, Waihiga maintained his ground and asked the MP to provide evidence considering that he was coming to an interview he knew he would be asked about the matter.

As he tried to dodge the question, Waihiga pinned him to provide evidence.

“We invited you here. News Night is an accountability show, and you knew you would be asked these things,” Waihiga responded.

This got the MP off and he threatened to walk out of the interview.

“You will allow me to speak or ask me to walk out, Waihiga, because I cannot be saying something, and you interject. Why did you invite me here?” he posed.

However, Waihiga fired back, reminding Ichung’wah that he is the one who requested the interview.

“It is you who asked to be here,” Waihiga said as Ichung’wah affirmed and asked to be allowed to make his comments.

