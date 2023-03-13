Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 13, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has dismissed claims that he is pushing for a handshake between President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

In a tweet on Sunday, the county boss stated that he is only appealing to President Ruto to engage the opposition to avert the planned nationwide mass action.

“Not accurate. I have not asked for a handshake but a discussion. Everyone should be heard. We have only one Kenya. No annex,” Sakaja stated.

Speaking earlier after a church service at St. Joseph Mukasa in Nairobi, Sakaja argued that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance should acknowledge all leaders and hear their demands.

“No one wants a handshake or nusu mkate. But you must acknowledge all leaders, you must be able to hear what are the legitimate concerns,” Sakaja said.

“This country is bigger than any one person this is our country and everyone must be made to feel as Kenyan as the other person,” Sakaja added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST