Wednesday March 22, 2023 – Actor Artus Frank has cautioned people who are in the habit of age-shaming his wife.

In a post shared on his IG page last night, Frank stated that he did not marry age and that he married a woman in whom he is well pleased with. Asking people to take his wife’s name out of their mouths, Frank wrote

‘Leave my wife’s name out of your mouths!

I did not marry AGE!

I married a WOMAN in whom iam well pleased with. #20yearsIsNot20days;;