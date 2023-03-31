Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday March 31, 2023 – Former heavyweight boxing champion, Deontay Wilder says he still ‘can’t stand’ Tyson Fury despite their seemingly friendly encounter in Saudi Arabia last month.

Wilder and Fury have clashed in the ring three times in the last 3 years, with the first fight ending in a draw, but Fury emerged victorious by knockout in the next two fights.

Since suffering those losses, Wilder has accused Fury of being a ‘cheater’ and tampering with his gloves in their second fight.

Both men then came face-to-face in Saudi Arabia this month ahead of the Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul fight and it went surprisingly well.

Fury saw Wilder walking to the Arena and shouted the American’s signature catchphrase ‘Bomb Squad!’

The pair then embraced, with Fury enjoying the encounter so much that afterwards he remarked: “I felt absolutely amazing, I almost got a stiffy there. Unbelievable.”

Now Wilder has returned to his animosity with the British fighter.

When asked by ESNEWS about his recent encounter with Fury, he replied: “There’s a place and a time for all things.

“I can’t stand that motherf***er. They know what’s up, he’s a cheater… but [Saudi Arabia] is a peaceful ground.

“I don’t like you, but I can come and let you know that I see you. I know where you are and you know where I am, we can co-exist with each other, you stay over there and I stay over here…

“If I saw him out or something like that, I’m going to go off how my energy feels and that can be very unpredictable, because I’m a very unpredictable person.

“Fury didn’t know what I was gonna do, I could him feel him being nervous, I could feel it, I’m an empath, but I came in peace.

“Time and a place for everything.”

Watch the reunion video below

Look at Fury's face when he hugs him, he knows Wilder fucking hates him 😂 https://t.co/BzYwsmUvMi pic.twitter.com/pTezxxwc7A — Esteban Curranté (@EstebanCurrante) March 29, 2023