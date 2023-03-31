Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 30, 2023 – Iconic singer, Lionel Richie has made an awkward bedroom confession, revealing his ‘All Night Long’ has become a “fierce 15 minutes”.

The 73-year-old singer made a candid confession about his sex life during an appearance on TV show ‘The View’ alongside fellow American Idol judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, revealing the lyrics of his 1983 hit single no longer apply to his bedroom antics.

Richie said: “When I wrote ‘All Night Long,’ it was truly all night long. Now my ‘all night long’ is down to a fierce 15 minutes. But, don’t worry, we’ll talk about that later.”

Perry then chimed in saying: “Fifteen minutes? That’s long, bud,” prompting Richie to reply: “And don’t you forget that, alright?”

Richie then shook hands with his co-stars as they congratulated him for his stamina.

Richie has been married twice and has three children. After his second divorce, he began dating Lisa Parigi – who is 40 years his junior – after they were introduced at a dinner party in 2014 and they have been together ever since.