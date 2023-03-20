Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 20, 2023 – President William Ruto may have changed his tune regarding the handshake with Azmio Leader Raila Odinga.

This is after he gave a strong hint that he was ready and willing to have a sit-down with Raila to iron out their differences.

Speaking during a church service at Kapsabet Showground, Nandi County, yesterday, Ruto revealed that he was ready to work with all leaders who did not issue an ultimatum to the government.

“I am ready to engage with any leader if we’re discussing the future of our country, the destiny of our nation, but we are not going to engage in anarchy, you are not going to engage in violence,” he pointed out.

The head of state noted that for him to hold talks with the former premier, he would have to answer pertinent questions regarding missing billions during the handshake tenure.

“First and foremost, the Controller of Budget wants to know where the Ksh15 billion went. Secondly, where did the funds for the Ksh100 subsidised unga go?” Ruto posed.

“I inform the pastors to pray to God and leave us to deal with them,” he added.

While castigating Raila’s motive for organising mass protests, the president noted that the former prime minister sought to arm-twist the government in a bid to give in to their demand.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.