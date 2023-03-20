Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday March 20, 2023 – A former model of streaming site, OnlyFans who was jailed for life for murdering her boyfriend has complained that she isn’t allowed to have “sexual” visits with a new partner.

Abigail White, 24, who was earning £50,000-a-year named ‘Fake Barbie’ on OnlyFans, has called on prison chiefs to take note of her ‘needs’.

The mum-of-three stabbed Bradley Lewis, 22, in the heart during an argument at their home in Kingswood, near Bristol, UK on March 25, 2022.

She claimed Lewis ‘walked’ into the kitchen knife she held in her hand and said it was ‘not a big stab’ despite previously stabbing her boyfriend in the arm in another incident.

In October 2022 she was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years for murdering Lewis, who suffered a single 7cm-deep wound to his chest.

Writing in a column for Inside Time this month, White said she was shocked to learn that the UK prison systems do not allow visits for sex.

Writing from her cell at HMP Eastwood Park, a 400-capacity jail in Gloucestershire, she said:

‘It has come to my attention, after recently being sentenced to 18 years, that prisons do not facilitate overnight stays for women prisoners and their partners.

‘I think they should take into account and consideration our needs, and allow men and women to have overnight stays together.

‘I would like to know what other prisoners think about this, as quite a few girls here agree.’

During her trial, White told the court she went over with the knife ‘to scare’ Mr Lewis.

‘I went over to him to shock him, to scare him with the knife and before I knew it, I had stabbed him’, she said.

She went onto say that she realised it was serious when she saw ‘blood spurting out of him’.

Lewis had been trying to ‘control her’ and the ‘fortune’ she made from OnlyFans, it was claimed.

Responding to White’s complaints this week, a Prison Service spokesperson said: ‘Prisoners see family during daytime visits which are supervised by staff.’