Thursday March 30, 2023 – Davido has confirmed that he and Chioma, have tied the knot.
The singer who has been off social media for six months disclosed this in a fresh interview.
While speaking on what he had been up to during the time he took the break, the singer said;
‘I have never ever taken this kind of break.
Just being away and I have had a lot to think about.
It was a time to rest, reflect, a lot of family time, time to make music again.
I remade the album.
Before I went on the break I actually had an album already.
Had a tour already but we did the album, I travelled, I am married” he said as he flaunted his wedding ring
Watch a clip from the interview below
