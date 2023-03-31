Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 30, 2023 – Davido has confirmed that he and Chioma, have tied the knot.

The singer who has been off social media for six months disclosed this in a fresh interview.

While speaking on what he had been up to during the time he took the break, the singer said;

‘I have never ever taken this kind of break.

Just being away and I have had a lot to think about.

It was a time to rest, reflect, a lot of family time, time to make music again.

I remade the album.

Before I went on the break I actually had an album already.

Had a tour already but we did the album, I travelled, I am married” he said as he flaunted his wedding ring

Watch a clip from the interview below