Saturday, March 11, 2023 – Popular vlogger Maureen Waititu has opened up about being body shamed while at the same time suffering from depression.

According to the mother of two, she started adding weight and despite going to the gym and working out there was no change.

“Four months ago, during one of my lowest moments, I walked into @nairobibariatric at the heaviest I’ve ever been in my life.

“They held my hand helping me lose 22kgs so far through their advanced gastric balloon technology and now I am ready to share with you my journey with my followers,” she said.

“My body has gone through so much in the last few years and at some point it just couldn’t take care of me – I did everything I could to stay fit and healthy. But no matter how many times I worked out or how little I ate, I kept piling on the kilos.

“My asthma got so bad, my back hurt and my ankles couldn’t support me making me sedentary most of the time and consequently gaining more weight,” she recounted.

At the same time, she was battling severe depression and anxiety and the medicine she was taking would have an effect on her and she would seek comfort in food.

“The body shaming didn’t help either where people mostly women felt the need to keep commenting really negative things about my body.

“As some of you may know, I was also treating severe depression and anxiety for some time and the medication I was taking would often leave me not feeling like myself,” she further recounted.

Adding, “Thus I’d look for comfort through constant snacking and eating – but I thank God that’s behind me now as I am fully healed and the happiest I’ve been in the longest time. Please stop body shaming people when you don’t know what’s going on with them,”.

