Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – President William Ruto has left hustlers scratching their heads. This is after he called for additional security for himself and other Kenya Kwanza bigwigs due to spiraling insecurity in the country.

Ruto, through the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Affairs, now wants more funding for the security sector to ensure they are safe.

According to the committee, the increase in funding was prompted by the rise in insecurity in several parts of the country.

The committee argued that government officials and agencies under its jurisdiction needed security to enhance mobility and combat emerging insecurity issues.

The committee is mandated to oversee the Executive Office of the President, the Office of the Deputy President, the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, and the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration.

Respectively, the aforementioned offices are headed by President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, PCS Musalia Mudavadi, and Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki.

“There is a need for adequate funding to all government agencies dealing with security matters, a move that would be a shot in the arm to the ongoing security operation to flush out bandits in the north rift,” noted Saku MP Dido Rasso, who chaired the committee.

Additionally, the committee argued that the funding would facilitate the state officers traversing the country to restore peace and security in affected areas.

Other offices under the committee include the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, the National Police Service, the National Police Service Commission, and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

The committee met to review the Report on the Consideration of the Budget Policy Statement, 2023, for Ministries and State Departments under their purview.

