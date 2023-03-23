Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 23, 2023 – Renowned human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has accused State House spokesman, Hussein Mohamed of threatening journalists who covered the Azimio mass protest on Monday.

Commenting on his social media page on Wednesday, Mwangi who is also an award-winning photographer, said some former journalists who are now working in the state house were begging their colleagues to switch off live transmission of Azimio demos, and when they refused they insulted and threatened them.

“Former journalists now working at State House were calling their former colleagues begging them to switch off the live transmission, when they refused, they insulted and threatened them. The threats continue. Unless they switch off everyone’s phone, live coverage will continue!,” Mwangi wrote on his Twitter page.

Hussein Mohamed was a senior presenter at Citizen TV and has poached many journalists to work at State House.

According to sources, he has been using his position to threaten journalists who attack the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

