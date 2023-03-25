Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 25, 2023 – There was a major traffic snarl up along Thika Superhighway on Saturday morning after a truck carrying beans overturned.

Kenyans rushed to the scene and carted away sacks of beans before police arrived.

Boda boda riders and motorists stole several sacks and those unable to haul up full sacks filled small bags with the cereals.

Juja Sub County Deputy County Commissioner Mr Charles Mureithi said the scene was later secured.

“We sent officers to the scene who brought everything under control,” he said and condemned the looters.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.