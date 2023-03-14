Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – The future of KCSE students now hangs in the balance. This is after the government of President William Ruto announced plans to end funding for private universities where most students are.

The government is set to end the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) program of placing government-sponsored students at private universities.

This was proposed by the National Assembly Education Committee chaired by Julius Melly.

The committee revealed that this was one of the measures the government would help debt-ridden public universities.

Public Investment Committee on Government had earlier reported that from 2017, private universities had received Ksh 8.7 billion as capitation for government-sponsored students.

It was further revealed that despite private universities receiving such a hefty sum, no audit has ever been done to determine how the funds were utilised.

This led the Education Committee to propose that KUCCPS places all government-sponsored students in public universities.

“Fee for a public university is approximately Ksh16,000 while private universities charge an average of Ksh100,000 per semester.”

“We do not understand why the government would want to place students who are already poor in private universities,” the committee faulted the program that was started in 2017.

The committee further revealed that there was a gradual increase in financial capitation every year for private universities making public universities lose much-needed funding.

In the 2017/2018 financial year, a total of Ksh1.56 billion was disbursed towards the program while in the 2020/2021 financial year, a total of ksh2.7 billion was disbursed.

Tinderet lawmaker who chairs the committee revealed that from 2022, there would be no funding extended to private universities by the government.

