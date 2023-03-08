Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – New details have emerged over how former President Uhuru Kenyatta played a crucial role in the release of former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, who was detained at Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road on Tuesday.

Matiang’i had been summoned to appear before DCI to shed light on the alleged police raid at his home in Karen last month.

The ex-CS, who was accompanied by a team of 14 lawyers, was booked at DCI headquarters at 9.00 am on Tuesday.

However, the CS was detained for over 8 hours after he refused to sign a charge sheet where he was accused of publishing false information and conspiracy to commit a felony.

There was a commotion inside DCI headquarters after Matiang’i’s lawyers engaged in a war of words with DCI sleuths who were ordered by President William Ruto to persecute the former no-nonsense CS.

However, Matiang’i was released unconditionally at around 4 pm when reports emerged that former President Uhuru Kenyatta was on his way to DCI headquarters to join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who had arrived to show solidarity with Matiang’i.

“When they heard that Uhuru was on his way to DCI headquarters, they panicked and they released him unconditionally,” said one of Matiangi’s lawyers who requested anonymity.

