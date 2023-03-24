Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Friday, 24 March 2023 – Popular photographer Nesh Maina has taken to Twitter to narrate how he was almost lured into a trap by a group of ruthless thugs drugging photographers in Airbnb apartments before robbing them of their expensive cameras.

Read his thread.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>