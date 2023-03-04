Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 04 March 2023 – A bloodthirsty thug met our men in their element last night as he and an accomplice escaped a scene of crime where they had attacked a man at gunpoint.

The yet-to-be-identified miscreant had laid an ambush for a man who had just stopped at his apartment at Githurai 44 and was headed to his house for the night.

No sooner had the man stopped his vehicle and alighted to open the gate than the thug sprung from a row of dark vibandaski’s opposite the gate training his firearm at the hapless man’s jugular.

In a videotape from the apartment’s CCTV, the thug was captured as he leapt with long strides and in haste after the man, while ordering him to empty all his pockets as he pointed the firearm at him.

After ransacking his pockets, a getaway motorbike screeched to a halt one yard from the scene and the miscreant hopped on it as it sped away, in what appeared to be a well-calculated plan. Or so they thought.

Unbeknownst to them, sleuths based at Kasarani who were on patrol had parked their machine adjacent to a dark wall on a bend one kilometre away after doing several circuits, ‘eating root’ as they remained alert and discussed our 2-1 loss to K’Ogalo last weekend & the bright future of revered Police football team.

So when they heard the distress call followed by police communication from control, the Subaru was hastily ignited and it roared for duty with elegant explosion, Vroooooom! Ttttttttt! as the driver shifted its gear and floored its accelerator in quick succession, headed towards the direction of the loud, male, panic screams.

Along the way towards Mokoe road, they saw a motorbike that made a sudden U-turn after spotting the respected hatchback, whose speed and efficiency in going after thugs has been preserved in a popular hit song.

And as the officers closed in on the bike, the armed thug suddenly disembarked and started running on foot towards a footpath while shooting towards the officers. Left with no other option, one of the crime busters opened fire and silenced him, bringing the chase to an end.

The thug’s accomplice who rode the speeding bike with exasperation his behinds barely touching the seat as he bent forward as if to boost the bike’s waning machismo, managed to make his escape in a hair’s breadth.

One Czeska pistol loaded with four rounds of 9mm calibre was recovered following the chase.

Meanwhile, the thug’s body is lying at the City morgue pending identification.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.